Analysts Issue Forecasts for Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Agilent Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the medical research company will earn $4.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.12. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on A. boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.77.

A opened at $168.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $94.76 and a 52-week high of $170.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $138,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,512.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,833,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,366 shares of company stock worth $7,994,954 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of A. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $334,124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 97.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,425 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 232.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,140 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 427.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,094,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,847,000 after acquiring an additional 887,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.8% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,901,000 after acquiring an additional 820,171 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

