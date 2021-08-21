Analysts Issue Forecasts for EQT Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EQT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Get EQT alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EQT. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist increased their target price on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EQT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.21.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $16.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.86. EQT has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $23.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%.

In related news, CEO Toby Z. Rice purchased 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in EQT by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in EQT by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in EQT by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 23,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in EQT by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EQT by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.