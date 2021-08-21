Analysts Offer Predictions for Alamos Gold Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alamos Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. National Bank Financial currently has a “NA” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.25 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.94.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at C$9.34 on Thursday. Alamos Gold has a one year low of C$8.89 and a one year high of C$14.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 124.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.33%.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

