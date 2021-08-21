Analysts Set Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) Price Target at $30.00

Shares of Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Absci stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.52. The company had a trading volume of 219,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,678. Absci has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $31.53.

In other news, General Counsel Sarah Korman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen K. Mcginnis acquired 15,000 shares of Absci stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 26,600 shares of company stock worth $425,600.

About Absci

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

