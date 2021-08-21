Analysts Set Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Price Target at $1,525.00

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,450.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANFGF. Peel Hunt upgraded Antofagasta to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Shares of Antofagasta stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.92. 1,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.23.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.