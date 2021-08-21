Analysts Set Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Price Target at $87.29

Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.29.
Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.15 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.
In other news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $259,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,468 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $98.61 on Wednesday. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.69.
Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Crane’s payout ratio is 44.79%.
Crane Company Profile
Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.
