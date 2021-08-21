Analysts Set TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Price Target at $10.12

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.12.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTI. Cowen raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at $1,254,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 628,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 65,489 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,141,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 801,676 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.19. 3,721,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,497,990. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.98. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $13.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

