Analyzing Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) and Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV)

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) and Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bowman Consulting Group and Pharma-Bio Serv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bowman Consulting Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pharma-Bio Serv $21.56 million 1.27 $2.05 million $0.09 13.00

Pharma-Bio Serv has higher revenue and earnings than Bowman Consulting Group.

Profitability

This table compares Bowman Consulting Group and Pharma-Bio Serv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowman Consulting Group N/A N/A N/A Pharma-Bio Serv 6.45% 6.10% 4.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bowman Consulting Group and Pharma-Bio Serv, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowman Consulting Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pharma-Bio Serv 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bowman Consulting Group presently has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.84%. Given Bowman Consulting Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bowman Consulting Group is more favorable than Pharma-Bio Serv.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Pharma-Bio Serv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pharma-Bio Serv beats Bowman Consulting Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals. The company also provides construction management services, including constructability review, value engineering, budgeting and cost estimating, interagency and utility coordination, onsite observation and report evaluation, public communication and outreach, and resident engineer services, as well as bid solicitation, documentation, and preparation services; and environmental consulting services consisting of wetlands and waters of the U.S. delineations, natural resources inventories, wildlife and vegetation surveys, threatened and endangered species surveys, endangered species conservation and management, wetland creation and enhancement design, NEPA documentation, section 404/401 permitting and compliance, NPDES permitting, and phase I environmental site assessment. In addition, it offers landscape architecture, land procurement and right-of-way acquisition, structural engineering, surveying and geospatial engineering, and transportation and water resources engineering services, as well as mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Pharma-Bio Serv

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. engages in the provision of technical compliance consulting service and microbiological and chemical laboratory testing services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, medical device and biotechnology industries. It operates through the following business segments: Puerto Rico Technical Compliance Consulting; United States Technical Compliance Consulting; Europe Technical Compliance Consulting. The company was founded in February, 1993 and is headquartered in Dorado, Puerto Rico.

