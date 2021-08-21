Analyzing Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) and Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) and Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Theta Gold Mines and Coeur Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A Coeur Mining 8.34% 9.56% 4.70%

This table compares Theta Gold Mines and Coeur Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Coeur Mining $785.46 million 2.03 $25.63 million $0.24 25.83

Coeur Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Theta Gold Mines.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.5% of Coeur Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Coeur Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Theta Gold Mines and Coeur Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Theta Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A Coeur Mining 0 2 2 0 2.50

Coeur Mining has a consensus price target of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 57.26%. Given Coeur Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Coeur Mining is more favorable than Theta Gold Mines.

Summary

Coeur Mining beats Theta Gold Mines on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Theta Gold Mines Company Profile

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim's Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018. Theta Gold Mines Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

