Analyzing Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) & Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) and Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Workhorse Group and Stellantis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workhorse Group $1.39 million 793.62 $69.78 million ($0.63) -14.13 Stellantis $99.00 billion 0.41 $33.13 million $1.36 14.82

Workhorse Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stellantis. Workhorse Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stellantis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.1% of Workhorse Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of Stellantis shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Workhorse Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Workhorse Group and Stellantis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workhorse Group 1,095.71% -100.88% -53.02% Stellantis 0.25% 8.03% 2.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Workhorse Group and Stellantis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workhorse Group 1 6 2 0 2.11 Stellantis 0 0 9 0 3.00

Workhorse Group presently has a consensus price target of $16.71, indicating a potential upside of 87.80%. Stellantis has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.57%. Given Workhorse Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Workhorse Group is more favorable than Stellantis.

Risk & Volatility

Workhorse Group has a beta of 2.72, meaning that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stellantis beats Workhorse Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc. is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems. The company was founded by Stephen S. Burns on February 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Loveland, OH.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram. The company is headquartered in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

