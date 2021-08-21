AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $71.03 Million

Analysts expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to post $71.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.70 million and the lowest is $69.35 million. AngioDynamics reported sales of $70.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full year sales of $306.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $306.07 million to $307.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $331.32 million, with estimates ranging from $330.04 million to $332.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AngioDynamics.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANGO shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in AngioDynamics by 2,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.96. 152,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,044. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

