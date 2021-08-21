Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Anglo American to a “buy” rating and set a $3,510.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at $39.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.14. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $49.42.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

