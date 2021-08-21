AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Declares Dividend of $0.53

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) declared a dividend on Friday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.5252 per share by the mining company on Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

AngloGold Ashanti has decreased its dividend payment by 0.7% over the last three years. AngloGold Ashanti has a payout ratio of 3.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AngloGold Ashanti to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.7%.

Shares of AU stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $30.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AU shares. Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

