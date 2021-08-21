ankrETH Price Tops $3,102.37 (aEth)

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last week, ankrETH has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. ankrETH has a market cap of $90.99 million and approximately $206,777.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ankrETH coin can now be bought for about $3,102.37 or 0.06315157 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00057703 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00015068 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.90 or 0.00828286 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00048414 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002066 BTC.

ankrETH Profile

ankrETH (CRYPTO:aEth) is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ankrETH is medium.com/ankr-network . ankrETH’s official website is stkr.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ankrETH

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ankrETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ankrETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ankrETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

