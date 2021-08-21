Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stake Boosted by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in AON during the first quarter worth $942,564,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AON by 662.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,415,000 after purchasing an additional 956,877 shares during the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV bought a new position in AON during the first quarter worth $134,780,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in AON by 60.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,593,000 after buying an additional 550,588 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in AON in the first quarter worth $123,976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,994. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.61.

NYSE:AON opened at $279.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $281.11. The firm has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.90.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.