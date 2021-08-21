ApeSwap Finance Price Reaches $4.07 on Top Exchanges (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be bought for $4.07 or 0.00008302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a market cap of $198.22 million and approximately $5.76 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded up 29.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00057667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.47 or 0.00133626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.90 or 0.00161055 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,031.70 or 1.00079593 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $451.31 or 0.00921182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,203.15 or 0.06538007 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 48,829,865 coins and its circulating supply is 48,732,468 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

