Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.330-$-0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $51 million-$56 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.97 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAOI. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Optoelectronics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.05.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

AAOI traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.62. The stock had a trading volume of 283,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,789. The stock has a market cap of $179.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.76. Applied Optoelectronics has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.76.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.