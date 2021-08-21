Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Cuts Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lessened its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,068,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,053,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,506 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,208,000 after acquiring an additional 940,412 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at about $59,197,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $29,851,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 792.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 306,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,959,000 after purchasing an additional 271,777 shares during the period. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.63.

In other news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total transaction of $2,828,817.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,180.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.03. 886,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.82. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $85.01 and a one year high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

