Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Decreases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI trimmed its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,637,000 after purchasing an additional 99,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,387,000 after purchasing an additional 65,365 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in ServiceNow by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after purchasing an additional 80,628 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,737,000 after purchasing an additional 133,174 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,323,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,926,000 after purchasing an additional 92,788 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow stock traded up $13.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $600.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,040. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $564.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 714.91, a PEG ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $432.85 and a 52-week high of $608.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $638.90.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.47, for a total value of $417,357.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,728.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,406 shares of company stock valued at $25,224,853 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.