Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total value of $224,959.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $44,819,184.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 522,511 shares of company stock worth $74,569,260 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.09. 5,273,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,153,649. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.66. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $355.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

