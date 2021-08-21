Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 3,155 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI reduced its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 136.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 25.6% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in V.F. by 5.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in V.F. by 1,187.8% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 10,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in V.F. by 7.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 12,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V.F. stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $76.43. 1,266,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $60.56 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The company has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.85.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on V.F. in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.38.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

