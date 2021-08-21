Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 3,260 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,653 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 2.1% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $9.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $647.34. 1,434,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274,448. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $652.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $605.08. The company has a market capitalization of $308.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $607.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

