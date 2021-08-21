Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Short Interest Down 17.6% in July

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 758,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

NYSE ARES traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,746. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $74.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Management will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

In related news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush purchased 5,106 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.79 per share, for a total transaction of $300,181.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $6,925,105.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Ares Management by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 93,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $800,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 124,385.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 212.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 166,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after buying an additional 112,831 shares in the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

