Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 549,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $40,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.28. 7,589,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,080,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.79 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.34.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.85.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.