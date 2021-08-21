Arizona State Retirement System Has $52.46 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,158,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,415 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $52,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 62,402 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $3,427,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,424,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,631,000 after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $122,626,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Bank of America raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.41.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $47.42. 15,357,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,709,721. The firm has a market cap of $194.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $51.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

