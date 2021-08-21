Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,088 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 0.5% of Arizona State Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Netflix were worth $65,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $546.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,776,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,154,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $458.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $521.81. The company has a market capitalization of $242.05 billion, a PE ratio of 56.67, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.