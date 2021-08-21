Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 191,850 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in American Express were worth $31,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. REDW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,502 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,856 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.75. 3,074,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,526,820. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $126.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 price target (up from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.15.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

