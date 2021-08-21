Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 201 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. First United Bank Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Curi Capital raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Curi Capital now owns 2,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

EMB stock opened at $112.10 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.70 and a 1-year high of $116.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

