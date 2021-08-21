Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Purchased by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AJG. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 394,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 351,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,175,000 after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 266.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.33.

Shares of AJG traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.32 and a fifty-two week high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

