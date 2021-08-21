ASD (BTMX) (BTMX) Price Tops $0.37

ASD (BTMX) (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. During the last week, ASD (BTMX) has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. ASD (BTMX) has a market cap of $272.92 million and $1.26 million worth of ASD (BTMX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD (BTMX) coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001072 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00058597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00015323 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $408.85 or 0.00840378 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00048592 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.58 or 0.00161524 BTC.

ASD (BTMX) Coin Profile

BTMX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD (BTMX)’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD (BTMX)’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD (BTMX) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD (BTMX) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD (BTMX) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD (BTMX) using one of the exchanges listed above.

