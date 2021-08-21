ASD One Day Volume Reaches $3.72 Million (BTMX)

ASD (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 21st. One ASD coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000898 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ASD has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $328.08 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00056811 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00014965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $399.45 or 0.00812709 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00048041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.12 or 0.00101980 BTC.

ASD Profile

BTMX is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 743,385,577 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling ASD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.