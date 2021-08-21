AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Director Adriana Cisneros Acquires 3,400 Shares

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Director Adriana Cisneros purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $29,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,002. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $25.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.90.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.64. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.