Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 2,502 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 8.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSH opened at $21.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.40. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.05.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.72 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is presently 41.30%.

VSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Vishay Intertechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.96.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

