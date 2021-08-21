Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Buys 100 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Airbnb were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 551.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,433 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $306,818,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 87.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,208 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Airbnb by 637.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,134,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,158,000 after purchasing an additional 980,310 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 6,748.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 844,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,801,000 after purchasing an additional 832,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $143.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The company has a market capitalization of $88.74 billion and a PE ratio of -9.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.91.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.06.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,158 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $156,040.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,459.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $575,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 361,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,000,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,622,695 shares of company stock worth $526,362,343 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

