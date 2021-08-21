Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,388 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000.

SPEM stock opened at $41.46 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.02.

