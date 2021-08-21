Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $86,000 Stock Position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 280.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PFM opened at $37.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.79. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.