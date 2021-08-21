Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Makes New $69,000 Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $36,000.

OGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Organon & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

OGN stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.50.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

