Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 153 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,859 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,677,754 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $359,985,000 after buying an additional 17,431 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co lifted its position in McDonald’s by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 1,404 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its position in McDonald’s by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 12,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

NYSE MCD opened at $238.49 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $247.05. The company has a market capitalization of $178.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.11.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

