Atlas Protocol (ATP) Trading 17.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 21st. In the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $4.81 million and approximately $377,614.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00056836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.74 or 0.00131651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.74 or 0.00149961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,514.19 or 1.00689831 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.33 or 0.00923902 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,257.00 or 0.06623282 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.