Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, May 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.45.

ADSK stock opened at $334.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $215.83 and a twelve month high of $335.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $305.31.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Amundi bought a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $354,644,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 48.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $928,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,348 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,008,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,548,556,000 after purchasing an additional 975,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in Autodesk by 29.8% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,804,587 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $818,659,000 after purchasing an additional 643,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

