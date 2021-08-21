AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 239,200 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 278,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in AutoWeb in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoWeb by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 9,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the 2nd quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoWeb alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoWeb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barrington Research cut their target price on AutoWeb from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of AUTO opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97. AutoWeb has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $5.97. The company has a market cap of $34.07 million, a P/E ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 2.25.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 8.13% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoWeb will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.