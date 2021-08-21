Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Acquired by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 16,813 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 110,609.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,167 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 133,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 9,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $289,687.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,953.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $7,532,495.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,555,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,836,245.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 949,134 shares of company stock worth $31,098,235. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVTR. Piper Sandler raised shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.22.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $38.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.04, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $39.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.62.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

