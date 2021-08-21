Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.020-$1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.10 billion-$5.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.07 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Avnet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Avnet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.80.

AVT traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,980. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Avnet has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.32.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 6.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

In related news, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $239,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $156,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avnet stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

