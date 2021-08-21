B. Riley Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Heat Biologics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.27). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Heat Biologics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

Get Heat Biologics alerts:

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 1,198.17%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Heat Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBX opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.62. Heat Biologics has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Heat Biologics during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 57,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.