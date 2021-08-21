B. Riley Comments on New York City REIT, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NYC)

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of New York City REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.19). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for New York City REIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York City REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE NYC opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.60. New York City REIT has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $119.71 million and a PE ratio of -2.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYC. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in New York City REIT by 324.5% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of New York City REIT by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York City REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New York City REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in New York City REIT by 18,107.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 22,453 shares during the period. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -173.91%.

New York City REIT Company Profile

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

