B. Riley Weighs in on Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – B. Riley increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Argus upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $38.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.84. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.29) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,195,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $349,792,000 after acquiring an additional 655,812 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,055,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $327,588,000 after buying an additional 160,713 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $110,409,000 after buying an additional 92,921 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.8% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,619,256 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,556,000 after buying an additional 157,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at about $50,841,000. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

