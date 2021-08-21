B. Riley Weighs in on Radian Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Radian Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley analyst C. Johnson now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.65. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Radian Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

RDN opened at $23.53 on Friday. Radian Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.72.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Radian Group had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Radian Group by 119.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Radian Group in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $247,292.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,484.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary Dickerson purchased 8,975 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.91 per share, for a total transaction of $205,617.25. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.