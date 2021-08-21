B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.22.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BTG. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price objective on B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in B2Gold by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in B2Gold by 360.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in B2Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 53.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $362.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.93 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 34.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

