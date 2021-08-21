BaaSid (BAAS) Price Reaches $0.0037 on Exchanges

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 21st. One BaaSid coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BaaSid has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. BaaSid has a market cap of $18.38 million and approximately $503,668.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00057346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.96 or 0.00821053 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00047727 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.16 or 0.00104770 BTC.

BaaSid Profile

BAAS is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

BaaSid Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

