Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services reduced its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Badger Meter comprises 1.5% of First Personal Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. First Personal Financial Services owned about 0.20% of Badger Meter worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1,397.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 14.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Badger Meter news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 7,685 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $762,659.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,682.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.65. 151,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,547. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $111.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.79 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.20.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $122.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.60%.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

